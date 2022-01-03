Covid-19: Kenya records 1,223 cases as 10 succumb

1,223 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,003 tested in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate now standing at 30.6%.

From the cases, 1,132 are Kenyans while 91 are foreigners. 647 are females while 576 are males.

In terms of distribution, Nairobi leads with 11 cases, Taita Taveta 103, Siaya 77, Kiambu, Migori 38, Bungoma 30, Machakos 29, Kajiado 25, Marsabit 24, Kwale 23, Laikipia 21, Kilifi and Nakuru 20 each, Garissa 15, Nyeri 14, Embu and Meru 13 cases each, Muranga and Kamega 11 cases each, Mombasa 10, Elgeyo Marakwet 9, West Pokot 8, Kisumu 7, Makueni 5, Uasin Gishu and Vihiga 4 each, Nandi and Narok 3 cases, Nyamira and Kericho 2, while Kisii, Trans Nzoia and Homa Bay recorded 1 case each.

According to data from the Ministry of Health 2,436 patients have recovered from the disease, 2,335 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 101 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 256,551 of whom 207,141 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 49,410 are from various health facilities countrywide.

10 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of December 2021 and January 2022 pushing the total number of deaths to 5,394.

A total of 1,089 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 24,349 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

50 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of them on ventilatory support while 23 are on supplemental oxygen. 6 patients are under observation.

Another 270 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 247 of them are in the general wards. 23 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of January 2nd 2022, a total of 10,134,012 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,876,825 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 4,222,839.

Another 21,130 doses have been administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 13,218 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.8%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.5%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.