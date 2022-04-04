Covid-19: Kenya records 14 more cases, 17 recoveries

Kenya recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 3,507 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.4%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,468 from a cumulative test of 3,530,634 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 10 are Kenyans while four are foreigners with 10 being male while four females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a seven-year-old child while the oldest is 61 years.

17 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while. This pushes the total recoveries to 317,702 of whom 264,687 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,015 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has been reported and therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,648.

A total of 14 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 104 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or on supplemental oxygen or in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 17,673,198 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,165,160 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,226,175 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 281,863 are booster doses. The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 2,467 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 1,971.

“Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 29.9%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.