Covid-19: Kenya records 14 new cases and two recoveries

Kenya recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 4,307 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.3%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,333 from a cumulative test of 3,487,114 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, five are Kenyans while nine are foreigners with 458 being male while 338 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a 19-year-old while the oldest is 67 years.

Two patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from various health facilities in the country. The total number of recoveries now stands at 317,536 of which 264,522 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 53,014 are from various health facilities.

No death has been reported due to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities remains at 5,647.

A total of 11 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 96 are under Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, one patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and also on ventilatory support. Three are on supplemental oxygen and all of them in the general wards.

No patient is the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A further 114 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 109 of them being admitted in the general wards. Seven patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 17,439,578 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 15,974,499 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,192,103 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 272,976 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 21,901. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 29.3%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.