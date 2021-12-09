Covid-19: Kenya records 144 more new cases as two succumb

Kenya recorded 144 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 5,897 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 2.4%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 255,796 from a cumulative test of 2,874,395 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 129 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners with 81 being male while 63 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a seven-year-old child while the oldest is 89 years.

Seven patients have recovered from the disease, six from the Home-Based Care Program, while 1 from various health facilities countrywide. The total number of recoveries now stands at 248,480 of which 200,507 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 47,973 are from various health facilities.

Two patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,339

A total of 204 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 833 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, two patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and all of them are on ventilatory support.

A further 50 patients are on supplemental oxygen with 48 of them being in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

On vaccination

A total of 7,893,165 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,776,131 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,117,034.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.5%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 11.4%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.