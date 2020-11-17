COVID-19: Kenya records 15 more deaths as cases rise to 71,129

Kenya recorded 925 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to 71,729.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement said 893 of the new cases were Kenyans while 32 were foreigners.

The trend of men constituting the highest number of cases continued with 556 of the cases being male while 369 are female after 5,559 samples were tested.

The youngest COVID-19 patient was a five-month-old baby while the oldest was aged 92 years.

Nairobi continues to lead in the distribution of COVID-19 cases at the county level recording 358 cases.

In the latest data, Kiambu had 102 cases, Mombasa 59, Nakuru 39, Nyeri 39, Machakos 32, Busia 32, Kisumu 29, Kilifi 28, Kajiado 25, Siaya 23, Meru 20, Laikipia 20, Kisii 15, Uasin Gishu 14, Bungoma 13, Baringo 12, Nyamira 10, Embu 9, Vihiga 9, Lamu 8, Tharaka Nithi 7, Makueni 5, Samburu 3, Kericho 2, Kakamega 2, Murang’a 2, Kwale 1, Kirinyaga 1, West Pokot 1, Garissa 1, Bomet 1, Migori 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Turkana 1.

The country also recorded 1,237 recoveries over the last 24 hours with 850 drawn from the home-based care program while 168 were from various health facilities.

The latest numbers bring the cumulative number of recoveries to 47,262.

15 fatalities were also recorded on Tuesday bringing the cumulative number of deaths resulting from the pandemic to 1,302.

A total of 1,237 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,257 are on home-based isolation and care.

62 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilator support and 32 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 92 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 69 rae in general wards while 23 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Currently, 2,352 health care workers have tested positive for the virus out of whom 1,177 are male and 1,175 are females.

The cumulative fatality for healthcare workers stands at 30.