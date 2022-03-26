Covid-19: Kenya records 15 new cases as 15 recover

Kenya recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 4,549 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.3%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,365 from a cumulative test of 3,495,960 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, nine are Kenyans while six are foreigners with 10 being male while 5 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is 22 years old while the oldest is 82 years.

15 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the Home-Based Care Program. The total number of recoveries now stands at 317,572 of which 264,543 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 53,014 are from various health facilities.

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,647.

A total of 11 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 135 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 89 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 are on ventilatory support, and 49 on supplemental oxygen with 14 patients on observation.

One patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and also on ventilatory support. Three patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 17,504,467 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,024,290 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,204,481 are doses administered to those between 15 t o 17 years while 275,525 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 27,561 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 17,857. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 29.5%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” Kagwe said.