Covid-19: Kenya records 17 new cases, two recoveries

Kenya recorded 17 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 4,480 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.4%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,306 from a cumulative test of 3,478,182 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 14 are Kenyans while three are foreigners with 12 being male while five females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a 12-year-old while the oldest is 62 years.

Two patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 317,508 of which 264,505 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 53,003 are from various health facilities.

No death has been reported in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of the fatalities in the country remain at 5,647.

A total of 20 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 113 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, no patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), three patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards.

No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 17,374,904 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,967,097 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,958,138.

Another 2 1,178,671 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 270,998 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 27,614 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 16,792.

“Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 29.2%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.