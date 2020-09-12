COVID-19: Kenya records 176 positive cases, 329 recoveries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced 176 new COVID-19 cases out of a sample size of 4,115 people tested in the last 24 hours.

This now brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 35,969 out of 494,560 cumulative tests.

Out of the 176, 171 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners with the youngest being a three-month-old infant and the oldest a 78-year-old.

132 are males while 44 are female.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Distribution of the cases in the counties is a s follows, Nairobi 32, Nakuru 29, Mobasa 22, Kajiado 14, Kisii 9, Kiambu 7, Garrissa 6, Nyeri 6, Migori 6, Kisumu 6, Vihiga 6, Uasin Gishu 5, Kwale 5, Meru 5, Narok 3, Kericho 2, Nyandarua 2, Busia 2, Kitui 2, Murang’a 1, Homabay 1, Kilifu 1, Laikipia 1, Embu 1, Machakos 1 and Baringo 1.

In Nakuru, the 29 cases are from Naivasha 18, Nakuru East 7 and Nakuru Wesr 4.

In Mombasa the 22 cases are from Kisauni 7, Mvita 5, Jomvu 4, Nyali 3, Changamwe 2 and Likoni 1.

In Kajiado, the 14 cases are from Loitoktok 7, Kajiado East5 and Kajoadi North 2.

In Kisii, all the 9 cases are from Kitutu Chache South while the 7 cases from Kiambu are distributed as follows, 4 from Thika, Kiambu town 2, and Kiambaa 1 case.

The 6 cases in Nyeri are from Nyeri Central 5 and Mukurweini 1.

In terms of sub-county distribution the 32 cases from Nairobi are from Starehe 9, Dagorreti North, Embakassi East, Kasarani and Westlands 3 cases each, Lang’ata and Roysambu 2 cases each, Dagorreti South, Embakassi South, Embakassi North, Embakassi West, Kamukunji, Kibra and Ruaraka 1 case each.

A total of 329 people have recovered from COVID-19, 43 from the home-based care program while 286 have been discharged from various hospitals.

The cumulative number of recoveries in the country now stands at 22,771.

On a sad note, 3 patients have succumbed from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours brining our cumulative fatalities to 619.