Covid-19: Kenya records 19 deaths as 756 more test positive

Kenya registered 756 new Covid-19 cases on Monday on a day that hopes of developing an effective vaccine were amplified after preliminary analysis on a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech companies indicated that it can prevent over 90 percent of people from getting infected.

Monday’s positive cases brought the total number of infections in the country to 63,244 from a cumulative test of 746,797

Of the new cases derived from 4,316 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 731 are Kenyans while 25 are foreigners. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is aged 81 years with 478 being male while 278 are female.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 728 patients have recovered from the disease, 648 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 83 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 42,659.

1,331 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while 5,843 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

59 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 21 on ventilatory support and 33 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 90 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of which 74 are in the general wards, while 16 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The number of fatalities continued to rise with 19 patients succumbing to the deadly virus bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,130.

Monday’s statistics coming amid hope that the world will finally deal with the virus after preliminary analysis showed that the first effective coronavirus vaccine can prevent more than 90% of people from getting Covid-19. Their vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised.

It uses a completely experimental approach – that involves injecting part of the virus’s genetic code – in order to train the immune system.

Previous trials have shown the vaccine trains the body to make both antibodies – and another part of the immune system called T-cells to fight the coronavirus.

There are around a dozen in the final stages of testing – known as a phase 3 trial – but the vaccine is the first to show any results.