COVID-19: Kenya records 21 more deaths as cases rise to 69,273

Kenya recorded 1,080 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to 69,273.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe through a statement said 1,066 of the new cases were Kenyans while 14 were foreigners.

The trend of men constituting the highest number of cases continued with 687 of the cases being male while 393 are female after 8,322 samples were tested.

The youngest COVID-19 patient was an 11-year-old infant while the oldest was aged 100 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Nairobi continues to lead in the distribution of COVID-19 cases at the county level recording 216 cases.

In the latest data, Mombasa recorded 163 cases, Nakuru 103, Kilifi 64, Baringo 60, Machakos 57, Kisumu 56, Bungoma 41, Uasin Gishu 41, Kiambu 30, Tukana 30, Migori 28, Busia 23, Kajiado 21, Kakakmega 20, Kisii 18, Kericho 16, Nyamira 16, Nandi 15, Nyeri 12, Tharaka Nithi 12, Meru 8, Trans Nzoia 8, Siaya 5, Samburu 4, Narok 3, Kirinyaga 1, Taita Taveta1, Laikipia 1, Murang’a 1, Nyandarua 1, Vihiga 1, Kwale 1, Wajir 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Bomet 1.

The country also recorded 542 recoveries over the last 24 hours with 262 drawn from the home-based care program while 280 were from various health facilities.

The latest numbers bring the cumulative number of recoveries to 45,414.

21 fatalities were also recorded on Saturday bringing the cumulative number of deaths resulting from the pandemic to 1,249.

A total of 1,185 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 5,794 are on home-based isolation and care.

58 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilator support and 30 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 90 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 75 are in general wards while 15 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).