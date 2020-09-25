COVID-19: Kenya records 218 new positive cases and 13 deaths

Kenya recorded 218 new COVID-19 cases on Friday bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to 37,707.

The Ministry of Health through a press statement said 210 of the new cases were Kenyans while 8 were foreigners.

The trend of men constituting the highest number continued with 159 of the cases being male while 59 are female with 5,424 tests having been conducted.

The youngest COVID-19 patients was a 1-year-old infant while the oldest was aged 72 years.

Nairobi continues to lead in the distribution of COVID-19 cases at the county level recording 68 cases. In the latest data, Kisumu had 18 cases, Mombasa 21, Kajiado 11, Kericho 2, Kiambu 13, Laikipia 2, Machakos 8, Nakuru 4, Uasin Gishu 3, Narok 2, Kakamega 2, Homabay 1, Murang’a 1, Bomet 1, Kilifi 1, Makueni 1, Migori 1, Nyandarua 1 and Nyeri 1.

In terms of sub-county distribution, the 68 cases in Nairobi are from Starehe and Westlands (7) cases each, Lang’ata (6), Embakasi West (5), Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Kibra, Makadara and Roysambu (4) cases each, Dagoretti South, Kasarani and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Embakasi North, Kamukunji and Mathare (2) cases each.

In Kisii, the 28 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (27) and Kitutu Chache North (1). In Mombasa, the 21 cases are from Jomvu (15), Kisauni (3), Mvita (2) and Nyali (1). In Kisumu, the 19 cases are from Kisumu Central and Kisumu East (8) cases each and Nyando (3).

In Kiambu, the 13 cases are from Kikuyu (4), Githunguri, Kabete and Lari (2) cases each, Kiambu Town, Limuru and Ruiru (1) case each, while in Kajiado, the 11 cases are from Kajiado North (7) and Kajiado East (4). In Busia, the 10 cases are from Matayos (7), Teso North (2) and Nambale (1).

In Machakos, the 8 cases are from Athi River and Machakos Town (3) cases each, Kangundo and Masinga (1) case each. In Tharaka Nithi, the 6 cases are from Mwimbi (5) and Igambang’ombe (1), while the 6 cases in Garissa, are from Dadaab (4) and Garissa Town (2).

In Taita Taveta, all the 5 cases are from Voi, while in Nakuru, the 4 cases are from Naivasha, Nakuru East, Nakuru West and Rongai (1) case each. In Uasin Gishu, the 3 cases are all from Ainabkoi.

In Narok, the 2 cases are from Narok North and Trans Mara (1) case each, the 2 cases in Laikipia are from Laikipia East and Laikipia West (1) case each, the 2 cases in Kakamega are all from Mumias West, the 2 cases in Kericho, are from Ainamoi and Buret (1) case each, while the 2 cases in Homabay, are all from Rachuonyo North.

The case in Murang’a, is from Kiharu, the case in Bomet is from Bomet Central, the case in Kilifi is from Rabai, the case in Makueni is from Mbooni, the case in Migori is from Rongo, the case in Nyandarua is from Ol Kalou and the case in Nyeri is from Nyeri Central.

The country also recorded 170 recoveries over the last 24 hours with 79 drawn from the home-based care program while 91 were from various health facilities.

The latest numbers bring the cumulative number of recoveries to 24, 504.

13 fatalities were also recorded bringing the cumulative number of deaths resulting from the contagion to 682.