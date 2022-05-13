Covid-19: Kenya records 23 more cases, four recoveries

Kenya recorded 23 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 2,646 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.9%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,975 from a cumulative test of 3,628,019 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 17 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners with 11 being male while 12 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a 15-year-old while the oldest is 58 years.

Four patients have recovered from the disease, and all of them are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. This pushes the total recoveries to 318,120 of whom 265,092 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,028 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,649.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 6 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 200 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 2 patients are on supplemental oxygen and are in the general ward. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination

A total of 17,992,422 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,346,555 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above). Another 1,296,562 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 32,313 while 310,893 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 8,659 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 4,023. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.6%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.