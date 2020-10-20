COVID-19: Kenya records 3 more deaths as cases rise to 45,647

Kenya recorded 571 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to 45,647.

Through a press statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 558 of the new cases were Kenyans while 13 were foreigners.

The trend of men constituting the highest number of cases continued with 361 of the cases being male while 210 are female after 3,963 samples were tested.

The youngest COVID-19 patient was a one-year-old while the oldest was aged 90 years.

Nairobi and Uasin Gishu continue to lead in the distribution of COVID-19 cases at the county level recording 116 cases each. In the latest data, Mombasa had 74 cases, Kiambu 50, Laikipia 43, Kericho 41, Kisumu 23, Nakuru 21, Busia 16, Trans Nzoia 10, Kajiado 9, Nandi 8, Murang’a 5, Kilifi 5, Kirinyaga 5, West Pokot 4, Kakamega 4, Isiolo 3, Siaya 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kisii 2, Embu 2, Vihiga 2, Bungoma 2, Kwale 1, Nyeri 1, Samburu 1, Machakos 1and Turkana 1.

The country also recorded 438 recoveries over the last 24 hours with 373 drawn from the home-based care program while 65 were from various health facilities.

The latest numbers bring the cumulative number of recoveries to 35, 522.

Three fatalities were also recorded on Tuesday bringing the cumulative number of deaths resulting from the pandemic to 842.

2,562 people infected by the virus are in home-based isolation.