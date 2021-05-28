Covid-19: Kenya records 344 new cases, 16 deaths

The Ministry of Health has on Friday recorded 344 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 4,864 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 7.1%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 170,041 from a cumulative test of 1,801,449 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 334 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners with 198 being male while 146 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a two-month-old-infant while the oldest is 93 years.

30 patients have recovered from the disease, three from the Home-Based Care Program, while 27 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 116,018 of which 84,350 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 31,668 are from various health facilities.

16 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,124.

A total of 1,188 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 4,712 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 107 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 are on ventilatory support, and 63 on supplemental oxygen with 24 patients on observation.

A further 86 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 80 of them being admitted in the general wards. Six patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has also vaccinated a total of 966,433 persons against Coronavirus. Of these, 292,767 are aged 58 years and above.

274,791 are Healthcare workers, 165,151 teachers and another 81,729 security officers countrywide.