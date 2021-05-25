Covid-19: Kenya records 382 new cases, 14 deaths

The Ministry of Health has on Tuesday recorded 382 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 3,719 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 10.3%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 168,925 from a cumulative test of 1,787,093 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 366 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners with 226 being male while 156 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a four-month-old-baby while the oldest is 98 years.

1,134 patients have recovered from the disease, 875 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 259 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 115,813 of which 84,228 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 31,585 are from various health facilities.

14 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,087.

A total of 1,079 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 4,756 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 113 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 are on ventilatory support, and 65 on supplemental oxygen with 24 patients on observation.

A further 98 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 91 of them being admitted in the general wards. Seven patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

New cases by county; Kisumu 110, Kericho 37, Siaya 33, Nairobi 31, Busia 28, Mombasa 20, Kitui 19, Nakuru 19, Uasin Gishu 14, Homa Bay 14, Nyamira 10, Garissa 10, Makueni 7, Vihiga 5, Bomet 3, Machakos 3, Kakamega 3, Kiambu 2, Murang’a 2, Nyandarua 2, Meru 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1,Embu 1, Kajiado 1, Kilifi 1, Laikipia 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1 and Turkana 1.

The Health Ministry has also vaccinated a total of 957,804 persons against Coronavirus. Of these, 290,628 are aged 58 years and above.

271,021 are Healthcare workers, 164,369 teachers and another 80,979 security officers countrywide.