Covid-19: Kenya records 392 new cases, 8 deaths

Kenya recorded 392 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 3,668 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 10.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 165,112 from a cumulative test of 1,737,168 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 329 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners with 211 being male while 158 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a nine-month-old-baby while the oldest is 90 years.

184 patients have recovered from the disease, 152 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 32 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 113,432 of which 82,450 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 30,982 are from various health facilities.

8 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 2,976.

A total of 1,040 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 4,813 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 118 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 are on ventilatory support, and 74 on supplemental oxygen with 21 patients on observation.

A further 88 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 83 of them being admitted in the general wards. Five patients is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Nairobi 70, Kericho 58, Kisumu 53, Mombasa 37, Siaya 17, Kisii 13, Nyeri and Nakuru 12 cases each, Nyamira, Migori and Baringo 11 cases each, Bungoma 10, Makueni 9, Kiambu 8, Uasin Gishu 7, Bomet, Meru, Murang’a and Kakamega 6 cases each, Kajiado and Machakos 4 cases each, Embu, Homa Bay, Kilifi, West Pokot, Kitui, Mandera, Nandi and Nyandarua 2 cases each, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Tharaka Nithi, Garissa and Isiolo 1 case each.

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 933,436 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

Of these 284,411 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 162,396, Teachers 146,538, Security Officers 79,906 and Others 261,185.