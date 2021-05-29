Covid-19: Kenya records 444 new cases, 17 deaths

Kenya recorded 444 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 4,989 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 8.9%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 170,485 from a cumulative test of 1,806,438 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 435 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners with 259 being male while 185 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a two-month-old-infant while the oldest is 101 years.

115 patients have recovered from the disease, 76 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 39 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 116,133 of which 84,426 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 31,707 are from various health facilities.

17 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,141.

A total of 1,171 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 4,682 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 104 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 are on ventilatory support, and 58 on supplemental oxygen with 25 patients on observation.

A further 90 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 84 of them being admitted in the general wards. Six patients is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 968,733 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

Of these 293,240 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 165,409, Teachers 152,315, Security Officers 82,007 and Others 275,762.