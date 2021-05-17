Covid-19: Kenya records 72 new cases, 10 deaths

Written By: Muraya Kamunde

CS Health Mutahi Kagwe

The Ministry of Health has on Monday recorded 72 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 2,056 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 3.5%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 165,537 from a cumulative test of 1,746,449 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 63 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners with 45 being male while 27 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old-baby while the oldest is 84 years.

262 patients have recovered from the disease, 235 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 27 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 113,874 of which 82,777 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 31,097 are from various health facilities.

10 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,013.

A total of 1,036 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 4,729 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 108 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 are on ventilatory support, and 70 on supplemental oxygen with 15 patients on observation.

A further 84 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 79 of them being admitted in the general wards. Five patients is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

