COVID-19: Kenya records 80 new cases, 3 deaths, 425 recoveries

80 people have tested positive COVID-19 from a sample size of 1,601 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 95,923 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

In a statement Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the cumulative tests are now 1,033,322.

From the cases 63 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. 51 are males and 29 females. The youngest is a three year old child while the oldest is 98.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 55, Busia 7, Lamu 5, Kiambu 4, Murang’a 3, Kilifi 2, Kajiado, Kericho, Kitui, and Nakuru 1 case each.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; In Nairobi the 55 cases are from Lang’ata (10), Kibra and Starehe (7) cases each, Westlands (4), Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central, Makadara and Roysambu (3) cases each, Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Kasarani and Mathare (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North and Ruaraka (1) case each.

In Busia the 7 cases are from Malaba (6) and Matayos (1). In Lamu all the 5 cases are from Lamu West. In Kiambu the 4 cases are from Juja, Kikuyu, Ruiru and Thika with (1) case each. In Murang’a the 3 cases are from Kandara, Kangema and Kiharu with (1) case each. In Kilifi the 2 cases are from Kilifi North and Malindi with (1) case each. Kajiado’s case is from Kajiado North, Kericho’s case is from Bureti, Kitui’s case is from Kitui Central and Nakuru’s case is from Naivasha.

The CS says 425 patients have recovered from the disease, 369 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 56 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 77,423.

Unfortunately, 3 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,658.

Currently, there are 651 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,417 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 38 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 17 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are on observation.

Another 33 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 26 are in the general wards. 7 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).