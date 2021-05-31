Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 5.3pc as 88 test positive

The Ministry of Health has recorded 88 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 1,668 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to now 5.3 per cent.

In a statement Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases, 87 are Kenyans and one is a foreigner with 56 being males and 32 females.

The youngest is a six-year-old child while the oldest is 84 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 170,735 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,811,558.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 30, Nandi 10, Turkana 7, Kericho 6, Mombasa 5, Kirinyaga 4, Kakamega 3, Kiambu 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Garissa 2, Kajiado 2, Nakuru 2, Siaya 2, Kisumu 2, Kisii 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1, Bungoma 1, Meru 1, Migori 1 and West Pokot 1.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In terms of Sub County distribution; In Nairobi the 30 cases are from Embakasi North, Embakasi West and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Kamukunji, Kasarani, Lang’ata and Westlands (2) cases each, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Kibra, Makadara, Mathare, Roysambu and Starehe (1) case each. In Nandi, the 10 cases are from Emgwen (6), Aldai, and Nandi Hills (2) cases each.

In Turkana, all the 7 cases are from Turkana North. In Kericho, the 6 cases are from Belgut (5), Ainamoi (1). In Mombasa, the 5 cases are from Changamwe (2), Jomvu, Likoni and Mvita (1) case each. In Kirinyaga, the 4 cases are from Kirinyaga Central (2), Kirinyaga East and Mwea West (1) case each.

In Kakamega, the 3 cases are from Likuyani, Malava and Mumias West (1) case each. In Kiambu, the 3 cases are from Kabete, Kiambu Town and Kikuyu with (1) case each. In Uasin Gishu, the 3 cases are from Kapseret (2) and Kesses (1). The 2 cases in Garissa are all from Garissa Town. The 2 cases in Kajiado are all from Kajiado North, the 2 cases in Nakuru are from Naivasha and Subukia (1) case each and the 2 cases in Siaya are all from Alego-Usonga.

The case in Kisii is from Kitutu Chache South, the case in Kisumu is from Kisumu Central, the case in Laikipia is from Laikipia East, the case in Machakos is from Kalama, the case in Bungoma is from Tongaren, the case in Meru is from Imenti South, the case in Migori is from Suna East and the case in West Pokot is from West Pokot.

Distribution of new positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (8), 20-29 years (14), 30-39 (17), 40-49 (14) 50-59 (16), 60 years and above (18).

He said 71 patients have recovered from the disease, 64 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 7 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 116,847 of whom 84,896 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,951 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 15 people have been reported dead having succumbed to the disease with all reports relating to facility audit records conducted on diverse dates in April. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,172.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (12).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (54), 10-19 years (21), 20-29 (108), 30-39 years (258), 40-49 years (399), 50-59 years (661), 60 years and above (1,671).

A total of 1,237 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 4,661 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 93 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 55 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are on observation.

Another 87 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 81 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

A total of 969,489 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these, 294,245 are aged 58 years and above, Others 275,267, Health workers 165,513, Teachers 152,387 and Security Officers 82,077.

The CS noted that as of May 31st 2021, a total of 203 persons had received their second Covishield doses. Of these, 160 are Health Workers, 17 Security Officers, 4 aged 58 years and above while 22 were drawn from other groups.