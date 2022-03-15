Covid-19: Kenya records 9 new cases, one death

Kenya recorded 9 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 5,151 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.2%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,204 from a cumulative test of 3,448,106 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 8 are Kenyans and one foreigner with 5 being male while 4 are females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a 31-day-old while the oldest is 91 years.

12 patients have recovered and all of them are from the Home-Based Care Program and isolation care. The total number of recoveries now stands at 317,503 of which 264,503 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 53,000 are from various health facilities.

One patient has succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,647.

A total of 21 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 129 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, one patient are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilatory support.

A further 4 patients are on supplementary oxygen and all of them are in the general wards.with 109 of them being admitted in the general wards. No patient is the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 17,172,651 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,932,686 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,854,320.

Another 1,120,622 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 265,023 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 33,094 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 11,284.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 64.9%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 28.8%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.