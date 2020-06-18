COVID-19: Kenya records highest number of fatalities as 10 die

Kenya has recorded highest number of fatalities after 10 patients succumb to COVID-19 disease in the 24 hours. Total tally of fatalities stand at 117 in the country.

This is as 213 more patients tested positive for the virus out of 6024 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing total number of infections in the country to 4257. This is the highest number ever recorded so far. Speaking during the COVID-19 press briefing Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman noted that numbers have noticeably risen and the figures have generated a degree of panic and anxiety among Kenyans. https://twitter.com/KBCChannel1/status/1273603283630927872 He said Nairobi continues to be the epicenter of the virus with Westlands, Kibra, Dagoretti and Langata listed as areas now under focus.

“This situation should be of concern and it requires serious soul searching,” he added.



The virus is rapidly spreading at Busia, Malaba, Taita Taveta and Namanga border points.

Dr Aman noted that despite a reduction in home deaths that were being witnessed the ministry issues a red alert for more home deaths from asymptomatic patients with underlying medical issues.

He is appealing to Kenyans to be vigilant and strictly adhere to the containment measures.

“The increasing numbers mean that the possibility of one getting the infection is real… there is so much the government can do to protect Kenyans but there is also a role for us to play to protect other Kenyans,” said Dr Aman.

More to follow…..

