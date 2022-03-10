11 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 4,928 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 323,140.

The positivity rate is now at 0.2% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,423,203.

Out of the new cases, 8 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners with 10 being males and one female.

The youngest is a 26-year-old while the oldest is 87 years.

Following an ongoing data audit exercise, 200 patients have recovered from Covid-19, all of them from Home Based and Isolation Care.

This pushes the total recoveries to 317,465 of whom 264,471 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,994 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, three patients have succumbed to Covid-19, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of February and March 2022.

This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,644.

A total of 27 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 247 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilatory support.

Another 4 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of March 9th 2022, a total of 17,004,428 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,902,418 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,776,554.

Another 1,063,674 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 261,782 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 38,858 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 20,979.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 64.5%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 28.5%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.