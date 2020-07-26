COVID-19 cases surpass 17,000 mark as record 960 test positive

960 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of 8,261 samples tested bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 17,603.

Out of the positive cases 952 are Kenyans, while eight are foreigners, with 604 being males and 356 females.

The youngest is a 1-year-old child, while the oldest is 88.

Nairobi County continues to lead with the number of new infections at 510, Kajiado County has 102, Kiambu 100, Machakos 58, Mombasa 48, Busia 21, Garissa 17, Uasin- Gishu 15, Kisumu 14, Nakuru 12, Narok 10, Turkana 9, Bomet 8, Kericho 7, Murang’a 5, Makueni 5, Laikipia 5, Embu 3, Bungoma 2, Kakamega 2, Nyeri 2, Taita Taveta 2, Tana River 1, Trans- Nzoia 1 and Kisii 1.

In a statement to the newsrooms Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that 169 patients have recovered.

“Despite recording the highest positive numbers today, we are also delighted to inform you that 169 patients have been discharged. Out of this, 83 are from various hospitals and 86 are from home-based care bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,743, ” read the statement.

Total fatality in the country stand at 280 after two more patients succumbed to the disease.

Distribution of cases in sub-counties

In Nairobi, the 510 cases are in; Lang’ata 65, Westlands 51, Embakasi East 45 Starehe 42, Kibra 39, Dagoretti North and Embakasi West 35 each, Kasarani 27, Makadara 26, Embakasi Central and Dagoretti South 23 cases, Embakasi South 22, Roysambu 21, Kamukunji 18, Embakasi North 17, Ruaraka 15, and Mathare 6.

In Kajiado, the 102 cases are in; Kajiado East 48, Kajiado North 26, Loitokitok 16 and Kajiado Central 12.

In Kiambu the 100 cases are in Kiambu Town 20, Githunguri 19, Ruiru and Thika 14 cases each. Limuru has 8 cases, Kikuyu 7 Kiambaa 6, Kabete 5, Juja 3, Gatundu South 2, Gatanga and Lari 1 case each.

In Machakos, all the 58 cases are in Athi River Sub-County.

Mombasa cases are distributed as follows: Mvita 22, Jomvu 10, Likoni 6, Nyali 5, Kisauni 3 and Changamwe 2.

Busia 21 cases are in Teso North 13, Matayos 7, Teso South 1. In Garissa County the 17 cases are all in Garissa Town.

Uasin- Gishu 15 cases distribution is as follows: Ainabkoi 13, Moiben and Turbo 1 case each. In Kisumu, the 14 cases are in, Kisumu Central 13 and 1 case in Nyando.

The 12 Nakuru cases are in Naivasha 10, Nakuru East 2. In Narok, all the 10 cases are in Narok West.

Turkana the 9 cases are in Turkana West 7 and Turkana Central 2 while in Bomet the all 8 cases are in Bomet Central.

In Kericho, we have 7 cases in Ainamoi 5 and Buret 2, in Muranga’ 5 cases are in Maragua 3, while Gatanga and Kiharu has 1 case each.

Makueni’s 5 cases are in, Makueni 3 and Kibwezi West 2. All Laikipia 5 cases are in Laikipia East. Embu 3 cases are in Manyatta 2, and Runyenjes 1.

The following Counties, have 2 cases each. In Bungoma there are 2 cases all in Kimilili while in Kakamega there are two cases all in Lurambi.

Nyeri cases are in Nyeri Central. In Taita Taveta the cases are in Mwatate 1 and Taveta 1.

Tana River, Trans-Nzoia and Kisii have 1 reported case in, Tana River, Saboti and Kitutu Chache South respectively.