Covid-19: Kenya’s lockdown and curfew ends Saturday

Written By: James Rono
The 21-day nationwide extension of dusk to dawn curfew and the cessation of movement in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area, Mombasa and Kilifi counties come to an end Saturday. 

It comes as the country recorded 758 Coronavirus cases, 42 fatalities, and 284 recoveries on Thursday.

In the 21-day extension, significant developments have transpired, which will shape the government’s decision on the curfew extension.

In Nairobi and Mombasa, which are the two major hotspots, the number of Coronavirus cases has increased, with Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa dubbed as core centres in the upsurge.

On May 6th, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe declared a cessation of movement in the two estates for 15 days as he closed all markets and restaurants in the areas.

However, there has been a significant rise in Coronavirus cases reported from the borders, especially Namanga and Isebania.

On Thursday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi, recognized that significant effort is required to be marshalled at the borders, in order stop the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.

