COVID-19: Kirinyaga County Headquarters closed for 2 weeks

The Kirinyaga County government has closed down its Headquarters for two weeks as a precautionary measure on the rising cases of COVID-19.

In a statement, Governor Ann Waiguru said the temporal closure will take effect from Monday 16th November to protect County staff from the virus.

According to the Governor, the County has reported fatalities attributable to COVID-19 disease in recent days.

She said the rising number of cases across the Country are a cause for concern, saying, “the rate at which the infections have been spreading recently, especially at the County headquarters, among County officers, despite institution of infection prevention control measures have raised serious concerns to the executive.”

The Governor has directed the CEC in charge of heath to conduct a mass testing for staff in affected Departments and communicate their results timely to ensure affected families are placed in isolation.

Waiguru said their efforts to keep the office operational and staff observing COVID-19 precautionary measures have not borne the intended results, saying the number of positive cases in the County headquarters has been rising steadily.

“While working from home during the period, County executive committee members, County Officers will be required to develop plans that will ensure critical departmental functions are performed in strict adherence to the MOH guidelines on prevention and containment,” She said.

Departments have been urged to hold virtual meetings, while County staff will be required to be a phone call away as well as respond to communications through email timely.

Waiguru said the executive will continue monitoring the situation even as she reiterated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that people with pre-existing conditions and those above the age of 58 years should work from home.