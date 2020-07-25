COVID-19: Laikipia County refutes claims of being unprepared

The County Government of Laikipia has refuted claims of being unprepared in the fight against COVID-19.

The County Government said that it had put in place measures to combat further spread of COVID-19 in anticipation of the worsening of the pandemic.

Through a statement, Director of Communications Muchiri Gitonga said that in its preparedness efforts the County is focused on achieving Universal Health Care through a focus on preventative health care based on a referral model.

“In the past two months, we have increased our human resource capacity in the Department of Health and Medical Services by two-hundred and two 202 health workers who have joined our Public Service through the redoubled efforts of our County Public Service Board,” said Muchiri.

“These are as follows; One 1 anaesthetist, four 4 clinical anaesthetists, one hundred and five 105 nurses, fifteen 15 Lab technicians, fifteen 15 public health officers, twelve 12 pharmacy technologists, fifteen 15 clinical officers and twelve 12 medical officers,” he said.

According to the Counties Director of communication, Laikipia has 109 doctors in its service of which 25 are currently out for their further studies.

Mr Muchiri was responding to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) KMPDU North Rift Branch Secretary Dr Davji Atellah claims that Laikipia County was still struggling to have more doctors and specialized personnel after it sacked a number of doctors demanding for a salary increase.

“In terms of our own preparedness and readiness for management and action on the COVID-19 Pandemic, our efforts speak for themselves and they are well captured in both mainstream and social media,” said Muchiri.

“We have no intention to engage Dr Atellah and his cohort on a matter not within their decision making and jurisdiction, but as doctors’ as they claim, we suffice to remind them that the fight against COVID-19 shall be won through the concerted combined efforts of all citizens.”