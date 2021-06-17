Covid-19: Magoha dismisses rumours of school closure

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has dismissed claims that schools across the country will close following the increasing positive cases of Covid-19.

Mogoha spoke in Thika a day after Uhuru Primary School in Nyandarua County was temporarily closed after 16 of its pupils and four teachers tested positive for the deadly virus.

About 70 learners from the public institution are reported to have visited Nyairoko Dispensary complaining of diarrhoea and sore throats and after thorough examination, 16 of them were found to be Covid-19 positive, a situation which prompted the indefinite closure of the school.

The Education CS is however insisting that the government is doing everything possible to ensure all learners across the country are safe.

He reiterated that the infection of about ten learners should not affect the learning of 14 million children and maintained that despite the concerns, learning will continue.

“This is not an issue at all and I have continued to encourage President Uhuru Kenyatta to continue to bite the bullet. You remember the noise that you people were making before. If the president was not bold enough to open schools, would these children be lining up here to get scholarships to go to high schools,” he told journalists after witnessing ongoing interviews for the World Bank-funded Elimu Program that is giving 9,000 scholarships to vulnerable children across the country.

On form one selection, Magoha said the craze of top ten schools must stop and urged parents to concentrate on ensuring their children are admitted to school maintaining that any public school across the country is good enough.

He also decried that some parents have been misguiding their children about the performance of certain schools adding that it is not the school that will make a child but the zeal and the zest that is within the child.

Magoha urged education stakeholders to allow the Ministry of Education to amend any mistakes in the selection process instead of making noise all over.

By Antony Kioko