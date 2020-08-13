COVID-19 measures have slowed down spread of virus- CAS Mwangangi

The Government says mitigation mechanisms developed by the Health Ministry have significantly slowed down the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

During the Covid-19 press briefing Thursday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the measures taken were in line International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization to which Kenya is a signatory.

In March, the Health Ministry introduced response measures mainly to stop the disease from entering the country.

Through the Interior Ministry, security was heightened at the border points, health facilities and the communities across the country.

In February, the President constituted the National Emergency and Response Committee that was mandated to provide policy directions on the response towards the COVID-19 outbreak.

A team of rapid responders and contact tracers are on standby to investigate alerts and follow up contacts of confirmed cases.

In order to increase the testing capacity, the country has 33 public and private laboratories in twelve counties. Also, three mobile laboratories have been set up in Maai Mahiu, Namanga and Malaba border points.

Dr Mwangangi said that the Ministry is also conducting targeted mass testing in identified hotspots in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Through these efforts, the CAS said that a total of 353, 727 samples have been tested.

Additionally, the Ministry introduced a mandatory screening of cargo vessels crew at all points of entry.

This move was to minimize the importation of cases from countries affected by the virus.

Cumulatively, 896,612 individuals have been screened at all points since January to 7th August 2020.

Travel restrictions were introduced. A countrywide curfew was introduced in March and remains in force.

To protect the health care workers, the Government has distributed 9283 complete Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to all 47 counties as well as national government facilities.

“Distribution of additional PPEs is still ongoing,” said CAS Mwangangi.

The Ministry of Health has so far documented over more than 28,000 positive cases including 460 fatalities.

Total recoveries reported stands 15,100.