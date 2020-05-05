Covid-19 measures to be heightened over indiscipline

The government will this week heighten measures on Covid-19 as the country’s number of active cases hit 535.

A visibly agitated Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the indiscipline behaviour being exhibited by Kenyans spells doom for the country.

Speaking Tuesday during the daily Covid-19 briefing at Afya house, the CS expressed disappointment at the return to normalcy state in urban centres when the virus was spreading fast within communities. He blamed the high number of infections to the casual attitude being displayed.

The CS spoke even as 45 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. He warned that the numbers would grow exponentially if the laid down preventive measures by the government will not be observed.

“The figures recorded show that things are not getting better. Clearly we are not following protocols, traffic jams are back…we must take action and consultations are ongoing” he warned.

One sausage, two beers

Kagwe had to turn to the bible as he rallied Kenyans to observe strict discipline to flatten the curve of infections.

” Whoever heeds discipline shows the way to life, but whoever ignores correction leads others astray. Our destiny as a people is now bound in both collective and individual response to this pandemic ”.

Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Kawagware are leading in the number of cases with 63 and 24 respectively while Mombasa’s Old Town has 39.

” We must snap out of the fallacy that things are getting better. Eastleigh and Kawangware show us just what could happen if we don’t adhere to” he cautioned.

“The fact of the matter is, where we are right now, you are either with Kenyans or against us. You cannot be in the middle, responsive to the call of the time…we will either rise or fall together on this one” he added.

He scolded those taking advantage of the opening of restaurants directive stating that the eatery joints flouting guidelines will be deregistered with immediate effect including reviewing the protocols.

The CS defended the move to reopen the restaurants and eateries saying it was done in good faith after wider consultations to revive businesses and forestall further job losses.

” We are aware some people are abusing the directive.. will escalate or de-escalate measures. Some people enter a restaurant and order one sausage and two beers before proceeding to another joint and doing the same”, he said.