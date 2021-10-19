Covid-19: Ministry of health misses mid-term vaccination target

The Ministry of Health has missed its mid-term target of vaccinating 5.8 million Kenyans by Mashujaa day to be held Wednesday 20th of October.

According to the latest figures released on Mashujaa day eve, a total of 4,590,725 vaccines had so far been administered across the country as of October 18th 2021 despite a national accelerated vaccination campaign.

Of these, 3,338,391 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,252,334.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 35.9%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.6%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

In terms of vaccine uptake in the 47 counties, Nairobi leads with 14.7% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri County 11.9%, Kiambu 7.3%, Uasin Gishu with 7.0%, Nyandarua 6.0%, Kisumu 5.6%, Mombasa 5.4% and Laikipia 5.0%, while Lamu, Turkana, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River and Marsabit trail with less than 1%.

The government hopes to vaccinate at least 10 million by the end of December and the entire adult population by end of 2022.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate remained at a low of 2.3%, after 125 new cases were reported from a sample size of 5,372 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed positive cases to 252,199.

Of the cases, 121 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. 83 males while 42 are females. The youngest is a six-year-old child while the oldest is 83 years.

Sadly, nine patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of August and September 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative deaths to 5,233.

230 patients have recovered from the disease with 220 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 10 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 245,577 of whom 198,428 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,149 are from various health facilities countrywide,” said health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

A total of 586 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,509 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

33 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 174 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with all of them being in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit.