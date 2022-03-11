Covid-19: MOH records 20 new cases, two recoveries

Kenya recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 6,123 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.3%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,160 from a cumulative test of 3,429, 326 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 14 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners with 16 being male while 4 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 78 years.

Two patients have recovered from the disease, one from the Home-Based Care Program, while one is from a facility countrywide. The total number of recoveries now stands at 317,467 of whom 264,472 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 52,995 are from various health facilities.

Today no death has been reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,644.

A total of 26 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 246 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilatory support. Another 2 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

a total of 17,054,582 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,909,933 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,800,245. Another 1,081,573 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 262,831 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 41,199 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 20,151.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 64.7%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 28.6%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said CS Kagwe.