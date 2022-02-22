Covid-19: MOH records 34 new more cases Tuesday

Kenya recorded 34 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 5,136 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 322,736 from a cumulative test of 3,341,048 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 29 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners with 17 being male while 17 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 105 years.

No patient has been reported to have recovered from the disease. The total number of recoveries remains at 303,107 of which 250,218 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 52,889 are from various health facilities.

The Ministry of Health has also record no fatalities from the virus has been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths stands at 5,638.

A total of 94 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 554 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, five patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 21 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 16,222,224 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,682,428 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,384,860. 2 Another 894,784 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 242,801 are booster doses/

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 40,695 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 23,842.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.3%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 27.1%.