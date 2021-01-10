Covid-19: MOH records 87 new cases as 6 succumb


The Ministry of Health has recorded 87 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 3,766 tested in the last 24 hours. 

The latest statistics brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 98,271 from the 1,092,144 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 78 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners with 58 being male and 29 females.

The youngest is a five-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 88 years.

67 patients have recovered from the disease, 55 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 12 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 80,875.

Six patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 1,710.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 676 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 2142 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen while one patient is under observation.

An additional 11 patients are on supplementary oxygen admitted in general wards while none is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 3,068 health workers have been confirmed positive since the virus entered the country in March last year.

To date, 32 health workers have succumbed to the virus.

