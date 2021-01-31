Covid-19: MOH records 98 new cases as 8 succumb

The Ministry of Health has recorded 98 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 3,739 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics bring the number of confirmed cases in the country to 100,773 from the 1,186,951 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 86 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners with 82 being male and 16 females.

The youngest is a ten-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 85 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



52 patients have recovered from the disease, 23 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 29 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 83,907.

Eight patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 1,763.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 471 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 1,408 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

25 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen while one patient is under observation.

An additional 16 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 13 admitted in general wards and 3 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).