Mombasa County has rolled out the booster vaccine as a way of curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the region.

Public health chief officer, Pauline Oginga, said the booster vaccine will be administered to people who took their second dose six months ago.

Oginga said the booster vaccine was safe and therefore people should not be scared of receiving it.

She advised that if anyone experiences side effects like pains from the Covid-19 vaccines, they should take Paracetamol because the pains only show that the body is building the immunity or the anti-bodies against the virus.

She said Mombasa County was given a target of vaccinating 402,000 people and so far a total number of 292,000 people have been vaccinated in the region.

The Health Ministry has rolled the issuance of Covid-19 booster doses to eligible Kenyans who have completed the primary vaccination regime.