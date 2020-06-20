COVID-19: Mombasa open court activities suspended after 11 staff test positive

Chief Justice David Maraga has suspended all Mombasa open court activities after 11 staff members tested positive.

A statement from the CJ’s office revealed that the 11 are part of the 117 cases that were announced by Health CAS Rashid Aman on Friday.

“They include Judiciary officers and registry staff. Additionally, their primary contacts within the courts totalling 118 officers have been identified and must now go into self-quarantine with immediate effect as directed by the Ministry of Health officials,” Maraga said.

He further noted that the affected courts are the Main Court Building, the City Court and the Tononoka Children’s Court.

“In view of these developments, we have suspended all open court activities in Mombasa until further notice. We shall, however, as much as possible, endeavour to offer online and other virtual services to court users,” Maraga said.

The suspension of the court activities in Mombasa comes barely a week after they were reopened following closure on March 24 this year.

At the time, the Judiciary had directed all staff to work from home in an effort to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.

However, four months later, the courts were reopened with the Judiciary promising to adhere to the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols.

“To promote social distancing we shall limit the number of people physically accessing the courts at any given time. Kindly cooperate with the officers responsible at the court entrances,” the statement read.