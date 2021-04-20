Covid-19: Mombasa women embark on exercise to rescue mentally challenged

The state is in the race against time to ensure that no person is left openly exposed to the deadly coronavirus.

Mombasa Women Empowerment the network rounding up all persons suffering from mental health disorders from the streets, taking them to isolation.

The group will be accommodated at a 70-capacity centre at Miritini in Mombasa County which will now cater for their medical, basic needs and receive COVID-19 vaccine jab as a precaution to the spread of Covid-19.

The mentally ill persons have for a long time been forgotten by society, during these trying times of the covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the exercise under the auspice of Amina Abdalla the chairlady of the Mombasa Women Empowerment Network said she has embarked on the exercise to rescue the many elderly and mentally challenged people who might not survive if they contract the deadly coronavirus.

Ms. Amina Abdalla says coronavirus poses new challenges for many with mental illness and thus need special focus from the authorities and other stakeholders.

She reiterated that the pandemic is real, and members of the public should take note and protect everyone including the mentally ill patients.

She said those collected will undergo a cleaning exercise, feeding program and the team for COVID-19 will come in to take test samples to ascertain if they have been infected or not.

The chair observed that the exercise they are targeting to rescue 70 vulnerable populations from the streets, who will be isolated at the facility, undergo COVID-19 test before receiving COVID-19 jab and receive treatment for mental disorder.

Florence Ojode, a village elder from Utange in Kisauni Sub-County, said one of the rescued youths was walking naked within the area and they had to seek help from the Mombasa Women Empowerment network.

The village elder decried the rise of mental disorder cases among the youth in the area which she attributed to depression and abuse of drugs.

Ms. Ojode is now appealing to the government and other charitable institutions to aid in providing health care to the mentally ill people because the therapy is expensive, and many families cannot afford it.

The village elder said the rise of mental cases among the youth is on rise because of depression due to lack of employment.

Lucas Mwatsuma a youth from Utange decried rise of mental cases among the youth in the area which he attributed to lack of employment among the youth and called upon the government to salvage the situation.

A village elder from Shanzu in Kisauni Sub-County, Babu Juma Babu says families with mentally ill patients cannot afford to cater for their medical bill and special food diet because of abject poverty.