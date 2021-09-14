Covid-19: MP Shah Hospital launches new oxygen plant

by Christine Muchira
M.P SHAH new oxygen plant - covid-19 war

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director General Lt. Gen Mohammed Badi, Monday launched a new oxygen plant at MP Shah hospital in Nairobi to aid in the fight against Covid-19. 

The 500-litre per minute plant is set to manufacture its own oxygen which will help provide the much-needed oxygen for Covid-19 management. 

According to Gen Badi, the Nairobi Metropolitan Service intends to increase the total number of health facilities offering the Covid-19 vaccine from 39 to 155. 

Similarly, NMS Director General said the bed capacity at Mbagathi Hospital has been increased to 220 beds.

Badi said plans are also ongoing to establish a 26 bed Intensive Care Unit facility at Mama Lucy Hospital. 

The commissioning of the Oxygen plant comes as the country received a donation of 210,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the Republic of Poland.

Kenya receives 210,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the Republic of Poland

  

