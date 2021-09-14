Covid-19: MP Shah Hospital launches new oxygen plant

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director General Lt. Gen Mohammed Badi, Monday launched a new oxygen plant at MP Shah hospital in Nairobi to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

The 500-litre per minute plant is set to manufacture its own oxygen which will help provide the much-needed oxygen for Covid-19 management.

According to Gen Badi, the Nairobi Metropolitan Service intends to increase the total number of health facilities offering the Covid-19 vaccine from 39 to 155.

Similarly, NMS Director General said the bed capacity at Mbagathi Hospital has been increased to 220 beds.

Badi said plans are also ongoing to establish a 26 bed Intensive Care Unit facility at Mama Lucy Hospital.

General Lt. Gen Mohammed Badi, the NMS Service Director, launches our new oxygen plant. The 500-litre per minute plant is set to manufacture its own oxygen. This helps us provide the much-needed oxygen for covid-19 management.#Covid_19 #kenyaresponds pic.twitter.com/Edo9FpfNln — MP Shah Hospital (@MPShahhospital) September 13, 2021

The commissioning of the Oxygen plant comes as the country received a donation of 210,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the Republic of Poland.