Covid-19: MPs raise concern over crowded police cells

A section of parliamentarians have raised concern over congestion in police cells saying the obtaining situation could escalate the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The MPs say implementing the current Covid-19 protocols remains a challenge in the small-holding cells making them possible spreading grounds for the virus.

The National Assembly Select Committee on Regional Integration led by Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) raised the concern on Friday during an inspection tour of Malaba and Busia One-Stop Border Posts to assess the impact of Covid-19 on regional integration.

Other members included James Gakuya (Embakasi North) Kassim Tandaza (Matuga) and John Kiarie (Dagoreti South).

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Earlier, concerns were raised by Teso North Police boss David Muange who had indicated that the only holding cells in Malaba were small hence exposing both suspects and police officers to the danger of contracting Covid-19.

“This is a serious concern the police have raised here and it affects the entire country. Police do arrest, and when they arrest, they must take such people to police cells before they are presented in court.

Gakuya urged the government to move with speed and avail health personnel in police stations to test suspects before they are arraigned in court.