COVID-19: Nairobi remand prison under lockdown

Nairobi remand prison has been placed under lockdown for the next 30 days after a surge in number of coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Health has subsequently barred movement in and outside the correctional facility.

Also suspended is the admission of new remandees until the situation is under control. 45 prisoners have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman asked the relevant authorities to comply with the directive while ensuring the criminal justice system is not disrupted.

“The Justice sector particularly the judiciary, police and prisons are expected to work on a mechanism to deal with this emerging issue, to ensure the criminal justice system is not disrupted”.

The latest development raising concerns over the Country’s Covid-19 situation with the reopening of schools and higher institutions of learning even as 137 more people tested positive and eight others succumbed.

Learners in Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 are set to resume classes on Monday, October 12 after six months of closure, a directive that is worrying parents who say the safety of their children is not guaranteed.

Dr Aman also declared full-blown community spread with unstable positivity rates.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said a high positivity rate of over 10pc had been recorded from the new cases that were derived from 1,258 samples just a day after 22 cases were registered, the lowest ever since March.

He attributed the drastic change in the positivity rate to the relaxation of containment measures by the President last week.

Aman further highlighted a worrying trend in Turkana County where 34 coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, 33 of them being from the Kakuma Refugee Camp, with 10 being new arrivals.

The number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 39,586.

Distribution of the 137 cases by Counties is as follows, Nairobi is leading with 64 cases, Turkana for the first time recorded the second-highest number of positive cases at 34, Mombasa 12, Kiambu 8, Uasin Gishu 6, Trans Nzoia 4, Meru, Nakuru, Kajiado, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Laikipia, Machakos and Tharaka Nithi with 1 case each.

During the same period 296 people were given a clean bill of health increasing the total recoveries to 27,328.

Currently, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 743 after eight patients succumbed to the disease.

Aman also appealed to Kenyans not to drop their guard so as to avoid a second wave hitting the country

“I want to caution that such a mindset will only breed complacency which would have a disastrous effect. The virus is very much in our midst with full blown community transmission. Let us not for a moment think that we have won the war”, Dr Aman warned.