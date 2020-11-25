Covid-19: Narok woman representative want leaders to be more proactive

Narok woman representative Soipan Tuiya has called on political leaders to play more proactive roles in efforts aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 disease.

Speaking when she donated assorted Equipment to Ololunga Isolation Centre as part of ongoing efforts to enhance Narok county’s capacity to deal with the challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Soipan said huge resources are required if the country is to defeat the virus that continue to ravage the world.

Soipan saying that her office has reorganized the affirmative action fund’s budget, allocating some funds towards the purchase of critical supplies, in an effort to contain the spread of the contagion within the county.

Soipan says she has already launched a program of donating water tanks to schools and churches as part of efforts aimed at ensuring that learners and church goers observe basic hygiene. An initiative that seeks to provide school girls with sanitary towels is also underway.

Narok county chief executive officer in charge of health Morgan Siloma thanked the county woman representative for the donation saying the equipment will be of great help to the isolation centre. According to Siloma, the Narok county government is working with all players to enhance its capacity to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Soipan hailed efforts by the Narok county administration that has seen the 300 Hundred beds isolation centre constructed, saying it will go a long way in enhancing the region’s capacity to deal with the pandemic.

According to Soipan, the efforts have helped contain the spread of the virus with the county having only recorded just 430 Covid-19 positive cases among them 7 active cases. This despite neighbouring counties including Bomet, Kajiado and Nakuru recording high numbers.

This even as she called on area residents to observe ministry of health protocols on Covid-19 meant to contain the spread of the virus.