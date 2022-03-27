Covid-19: Nine test positive as 18 recover

Nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,572 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed cases to 323,374.

The positivity rate is now at 0.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,499,532.

In a statement from th Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, there are 8 Kenyans and 1 foreigner.

“5 are females while 4 are males with the youngest being a 7-year-old child while the oldest is 57 years old.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 6, Kiambu, Kisumu and Mandera 1 case each.

18 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. This pushes the total recoveries to 317,590 of whom 264,576 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,014 are from various

health facilities countrywide.

Fortunately, no death has been reported, therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,647.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,028), 60 years and above (3,309).

A total of 11 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 126 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

One patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and also on ventilatory support.

3 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards.

No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of March 26th 2022, a total of 17,519,571 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,036,704 are doses

administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,206,869 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 275,998 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 12,314 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 8,462.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was

29.5%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.