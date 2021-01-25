Covid-19: No death recorded as cases surpass 100,000 mark

The Ministry of Health has recorded 69 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 2,814 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 100,052 from the 1,158,920 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 52 are male while 17 female.

The youngest is a 12-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 99 years.

449 patients have recovered from the disease, 180 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 269 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 83,418.

No death has been recorded in past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 1,744.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 506 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 1,469 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

25 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen while 11 patients are under observation.

An additional 17 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 10 in the general wards and seven in the High Dependency Unit.