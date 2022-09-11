Covid-19: No deaths recorded as five test positive

The Health Ministry has recorded five new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 641 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.8%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 338,295 from a cumulative test of 3,867,831 conducted since March.

Of the confirmed cases, two are Kenyans while three are foreigners with all being female.

The youngest is 30 years while the oldest is 60 years.

13 patients have recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program. This pushes the total recoveries to 332,521 of whom 278,905 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 53,616 are from various health facilities across the country.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,674.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 12 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 88 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 other patient is on supplemental oxygen and is in the general ward.

Vaccination Programme

A total of 21,336,802 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,783,040 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,951,873 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 428,107 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,173,782 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 18,609 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stand at 6,089. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.8%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people,” said Kagwe.