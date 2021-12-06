Covid-19: No deaths reported as 32 more test positive

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 1.1% per cent after 32 people tested positive Monday, from a sample size of 2,893.

Of the cases, 31 are Kenyans while one is a foreigner. 17 males and 15 are females. The youngest is a 22-year-old while the oldest is 64 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 255,469 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,858,654.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 25, Embu 2, Machakos 1, Meru 1, Nyeri 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and West Pokot 1. Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 years (5), 30-39 (11), 40-49 (9), 50-59 (2), 60 years and above (5).

At the same time, 18 patients have recovered from the disease with 15 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 3 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 248,444 of whom 200,480 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,964 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death was reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,335.

“A total of 212 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 837 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 4 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3 of whom are on ventilatory support and 1 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated

Another 56 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 54 of them being in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, as of December 5th 2021, a total of 7,583,134 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 4,628,299 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,954,835.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 57.3%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 10.8%.

County cumulative trends and proportion of fully vaccinated are as follows, Nairobi County is in the lead with 28.7% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri at 23.2%, Kiambu 17.7%, Laikipia 16.5%, Taita Taveta 13.8%, Murang’a 13.6%, Uasin Gishu 13.4%, Nyandarua 12.4%, Kirinyaga 12.2%, Kisumu 12.0%, Nakuru 11.8%, Kajiado 11.6%, and Mombasa 11.5%.

So far 4,938,175persons have received at least one dose out of the target population of 27,246,033 =18.1%.