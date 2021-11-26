Covid-19: No deaths reported as positivity rate drops to 0.8%

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 0.8 per cent after 42 people tested positive Friday, from a sample size of 4, 971.



From the cases 40 are Kenyans while 2 are foreigners. 21 are males while 21 are females with youngest being a 13 year old and the oldest 95 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 254,904 from 2,841,144 cumulative tests conducted so far.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi leads with 11 cases , Uasin Gishu 5, Kericho 3, Kiambu Makueni, Marsabit, Mombasa, Nakuru, Narok, and Tharaka Nithi recorded 2 cases each while Bomet, Embu, Garissa, Kajiado, Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu, Kitui and Kakamega had one case each.

At the same time, 15 patients have recovered from the disease with 13 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 2 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 248,085 of whom 200,336 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,749 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has be reported therefore the total number of deaths remain at 5,333.

“A total of 358 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 971 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 16 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 7 of whom are on ventilatory support and 9 on supplemental oxygen,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated

Another 104 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with all of them being in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, the country has recorded the highest number of vaccines administered on a single day since the vaccination exercise kicked off early this year.

“As of November 25th 2021, we recorded a total of 110,909 vaccines administered on a single day, 64,123 are first doses while 46,786 are second doses. We are happy that more people are presenting themselves for the first dose compared to last week,” said Kagwe

A total of 6,811,043 vaccines have so far been administered across the country as of 25th November, 2021. Of these, 4,207,502 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 2,603,541.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose stands 57.2%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is at 9.6%.

Nairobi County leads with 26.5%, followed by Nyeri county at 21.1%, Kiambu 15.7%, Laikipia 13.3%, Taita Taveta 12.6%, Nyandarua 11.8%, Murang’a 11.5%, Uasin Gishu 11.3%, Kirinyaga 10.8%, Kisumu 10.5% and Nakuru at 10.1%.

West Pokot, Turkana, Mandera and Marsabit counties have with less than 2% of the population fully vaccinated.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.