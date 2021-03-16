Covid-19: No night vigils, catering services in funerals orders Governor Nyong’o

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has ordered than no night vigils shall be conducted for a deceased person and no catering services shall be offered in funerals in efforts to curtail spread of Covid-19 in the County.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Governor raised alarm over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the county pointing out the need to issue a raft of containment measures.

“In the last week alone, our positivity rate has risen from 2.5% to 4.7% almost a 100% rise. Yesterday, out of a test number of 200, we realized 25 cases with a majority of this number coming from Kisumu Central,” he said

Nyong’o also directed all morgues not to preserve dead bodies for a period exceeding 72 hours and not to release any body after 10.00am and only a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in any burial ceremony.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Governor further ordered that regular hand washing sanitizing and proper wearing of face masks while in public areas as well as in Public Service Vehicles must be adhered to.

The sentiments come at a time when the country is experiencing third wave of Covid-19 which has seen a high number of positive cases recorded daily.

The Country’s Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 16 per cent.

Tell Us What You Think