Covid-19: Nyeri residents warned against lowering the guard

Nyeri residents have been warned against disregarding the laid down health protocols aimed at curbing further spread of Covid-19.

Subsequently, area County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara has raised the red flag over the rising cases of new Covid-19 infections in the county, which he attributed to recklessness among members of the public in observing the laid down health regulations.

Addressing the press in his office Wednesday, Kibaara noted that the majority of residents are ignoring wearing of face masks while in public places, keeping of social distance and other preventive measures, hence the high positivity rate in the area which currently stands at 24 per cent.

“As far as Covid-19 infections in the country are concerned, Nyeri county is in red at the moment. Positivity rate in the county was at 35 per cent last week with 76 patients admitted in various hospitals and another 31 others in isolation facilities. This is a dangerous trend and residents need to take heed before the situation gets worse than this,” he warned.

The County Commissioner also disclosed that out of the samples tested last week, five of them turned out positive for the deadly Delta variant which is currently on rampage in several countries.

Kibaara called on members of the public to strictly adhere to all the anti-pandemic health protocols including proper wearing of masks, frequent hand washing with soap and water, observing social distance and getting vaccinated as one of the surest ways in keeping the disease at bay.

“The current positivity rate in this county is at 24 percent in the last 24 hours which is well above the national tally of 14.5 percent. To bring down this figure, we are calling upon the public to stick to Covid-19 prevention protocols such as proper wearing of masks, avoiding crowded places, and visiting health centers to get inoculated against the disease. The Covid-19 jabs are safe and free in all public and private health facilities and therefore nobody should miss out to get vaccinated,” he added.

In regard to a recent government circular demanding all civil servants to get vaccinated within the next two weeks, Kibaara, while welcoming the directive, clarified they were yet to receive the memo.

He said he only learnt about the document through social media and is therefore not in a position to comment about it until he receives the official communication through the normal government working channels.

On Tuesday, the social media platform was alive with the said circular dated August 5th 2021 and purportedly signed by the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua requiring Principal Secretaries and their Accounting Officers to ensure all staff working in their respective ministries take the Covid-19 vaccine by August 23 this year.

The circular has also warned of unspecified disciplinary action against those who would not have adhered to the directive by the said date.

The Kenya Union of Civil Servants Secretary General Tom Odege has since faulted the directive noting that it was impractical to have all its members beat the set date.

And while welcoming the move to have all civil servants vaccinated, Odege said imposing a deadline was tantamount to imposing a blanket punishment to those who fail to get the jab by the set date.

“Forcing people to be vaccinated is wrong because it violates their basic human rights and liberties to make decisions on whether to take the vaccine or not,” said the Union official.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya has been on a steady rise in recent weeks with 1,200 new infections being reported on average each day.