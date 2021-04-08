Covid-19: Only 259 ICU beds available in counties

There are only 259 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to cater for the surging Covid-19 cases in the Country, the Council of Governors (CoG) has said.

Health Committee Chairman Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o observed that a further 6,159 isolation slots have also been freed by the County Governments to cater for those who test positive to the novel corona virus, and another 104 High Dependency Units (HDU) beds in total.

Cumulatively in the 47 Counties, Nyong’o said that there are 58 oxygen plants out of which the 42 are functional.

The Kisumu Governor also noted that a total of 2,828 oxygen cylinders and 730 concentrators are available as well.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“With the rising cases of critical care patients in need of oxygen in the country that has quickly gone up to about 560 tonnes in January, the country is now heading for demand of double the last year figure at 880 tonnes,” said Nyong’o during the brief.

Nyong’o further said that additionally, there are 3,601 isolation beds connected to oxygen across the 47 Counties.

“In 41 counties, a total of 395, 096 doses of the covid vaccine have been received out of which 341, 520 doses have been administered as follows Healthcare workers – 70,883, Security – 120,975, Teachers – 33,759 and the Others – 115,903, read the statement in part.

Kenya on Wednesday recorded 1,523 new cases bringing the positivity rate to 20.5%.

The cumulative fatalities has risen to 2,276 after 18 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours all of which were late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates over the last one month.